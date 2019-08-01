Oak Hill Middle School welcome students back with pep rally

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many Middle Georgia students return to school, one Baldwin County school gave their students an energetic welcome.

Oak Hill Middle School in Baldwin County held a pep rally to welcome their students back.

More than 500 students from grades 6th through 8th gathered in the middle school’s gym. Teachers, staff, and administrators entertained students with games, music, and activities.

Oak Hill Middle School principal Daymond Ray says this helps teachers reconnect with students after the summer break.

“The kids are very excited,” Ray said. “They spend the whole summer break missing their friends and not getting to see them. Also not being able to see their teachers.”

Oak Hill Middle School aims to get all students on a successful track for the new school year.