Scattered showers and storms return this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Increased moisture across the Peach State will allow for better coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will be climbing back into the lower and middle 90’s while we deal with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Shower development will begin after lunch time and will continue through sunset later this evening. Temperatures tonight will cool off into the lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND.

Over the next several afternoons we will see plenty of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow, with increased tropical moisture from a disturbance off of the Georgia coast, rain chances are slightly enhanced compared to the other days of the weekend. Regardless, I am still expecting the typical afternoon showers and storms as we head into the first weekend of August. Temperatures will be running in the lower 90’s during the afternoon and near normal overnight with temperatures in the low 70’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances slowly decrease beginning on Monday through midweek, but a few showers and storms each day cannot be ruled out. Temperatures look to be running near normal for this time of year as well.

