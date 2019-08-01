Twiggs County trains teachers, staff in active shooter situations

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Active shooter exercises spread toTwiggs County.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Twiggs County EMA and Twiggs County Board of Education to have an active shooter exercise. The event happened at Twiggs County High School.

Twiggs County Middle-High school Principal Dr. Linda Ramsey says such drills are important in today’s society.

“The staff needs to be proactive in the active shooter drill so they can protect students when school starts,” Ramsey said.

Teachers learned procedures to protect themselves and students in active shooter situations.

“The school has upgraded the security to help protect occupants,” Ramsey said.

Dr.Ramsey says the school participates in lockdown drills throughout the year.