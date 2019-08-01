WANTED | Suspect connected with Fort Hill shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Aarion Brezail.

Investigators say they obtained arrest warrants for Brezail on charges involving a shooting that occurred on Fort Hill Street July 24, 2019. He frequents the following areas:

Shurling Drive

Knightsbridge Road

East Macon areas

Any information

- Advertisement -

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Brezail, call Investigator Robbie Parks at (478) 803-2446. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.