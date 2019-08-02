Police looking for man who robbed Huddle House in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) – Police in Warner Robins are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the police department, the robbery happened at the Huddle House at 2075 Watson Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m.

Officers say a man with a handgun entered the restaurant and demanded money from the register. He was given the money and ran towards Austin Pointe Apartments. A canine was used to try and track the man down, but had no success finding him. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the man is around 6’1 to 6’3 and was seen wearing black pants, a dark colored hoodie and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trent VanLannen with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.