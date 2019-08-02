Byron animal shelter cleaning up storm damages

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An animal shelter is cleaning up major damage after being hit by storms on Thursday.

Owner Regenia Brabham of Critical Care for Animal Angels says this is her second time being impacted by storms.

Brabham estimates around $2000 worth of damages. “My brand new storage shed knocked over, a freezer flew from the porch to the yard, kennels flooded, and the shade screens for dogs ripped off,” she said.

Critical Care for Animal Angels is accepting donations. Visit their Facebook page to help.