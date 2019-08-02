Coach’s Corner: Rusty Easom Rutland Hurricanes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Rutland Hurricanes are hoping for a bounce back season, as they try to end their 23 game losing streak.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Rutland Hurricanes are hoping for a bounce back season, as they try to end their 23 game losing streak.

For that they’re turning to first time head coach Rusty Easom.

- Advertisement -

He will try to coach up a young, but big offensive line with returning quarterback Triston Thompson.

Defensively, he inherits six starters including a group of linebackers that played last season.

The Rutland Hurricanes are in Region 4-AAA.

Event information

WHERE: Bobby Gentry Stadium

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Rutland at Hawkinsville