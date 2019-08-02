Coach’s Corner: Rusty Easom Rutland Hurricanes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Rutland Hurricanes are hoping for a bounce back season, as they try to end their 23 game losing streak.
For that they’re turning to first time head coach Rusty Easom.
He will try to coach up a young, but big offensive line with returning quarterback Triston Thompson.
Defensively, he inherits six starters including a group of linebackers that played last season.
The Rutland Hurricanes are in Region 4-AAA.
Event information
WHERE: Bobby Gentry Stadium
WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
WHO: Rutland at Hawkinsville