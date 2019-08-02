Museum of Aviation to host video game tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) -Purple Panda Arcade in Warner Robins, and Reboot Retrocade are hosting a gaming tournament.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) -Purple Panda Arcade in Warner Robins, and Reboot Retrocade are hosting a gaming tournament.

The “Hand of the King” tournament begins tomorrow morning at 11. All other games will start at 1:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Reboot is looking for more gamers to register.

“The people and businesses who support us, like absolute earners who are one of our sponsors, definitely want to give shout outs to purple panda for the collaboration as well as shock of turtle and a few other um businesses that would be involved with us,” gamer Kirkland Dent Junior said.

The tournament will feature different video games with cash prizes for winners including:

– Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $500

– Tekken 7 – $100

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $50

– Dragon Ball FighterZ- $50

The event will be held at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

To register, click here.