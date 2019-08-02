Independent filmmakers pass through Macon for documentary “Finding Kevin”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twenty independent filmmakers are traveling to 20 cities that have independent film communities and Macon is one of them.

“Finding Kevin” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges independent filmmakers face.

Crews are documenting the drama, mishaps, and the teamwork it takes to make the show.

Producers say the documentary is writing itself.

“For me, Macon has always been kind of been the best of both worlds for film making,” executive producer Keoki Traska said. “Specifically what that means is you get all that technology, but you get the story and get the characters there.”

Producers say they are still figuring out where you can watch the film. You may be able to stream it.

To see which city they're visiting next, follow them on Instagram: @filmam_productions