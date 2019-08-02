Macon celebrating National Black Philanthropy Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Griffith Family Foundation along with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, announced the celebration of National Black Philanthropy Month in Macon.

National Black Philanthropy month serves as an invitation to all African American communities, to promote the power of giving.

Community Foundation of Central Georgia Communications and Development Associate, Nancy Cleveland, says African Americans give at a higher rate even though their family median household income is almost $20,000 less than all other families in America.

“If there is anything I want that people can take away from this month, it is the power, and the giving in the African-American community and its allies,” Cleveland said.

Below is a list of events to celebrate National Black Philanthropy Month.

Event Information:

– Issa Happy Hour | August 8th | 10:00 am

Griffith Family Foundation Headquarters at 564 Mulberry St, Macon GA 31201

– Read Between the Wines Book Discussion | August 15 | 5:30 pm

Griffith Family Foundation Headquarters at 564 Mulberry St, Macon GA 31201

– Grant Writing Workshop with Middle Georgia Regional Library | August 29th | 5:30 pm

Washington Memorial Library at 1180 Washington Ave, Macon, GA 31201

– Will Seminar | Saturday, August 24th | 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Kingdom Life at 2138 Shurling Drive, Macon, GA 31211

– The cookout with the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Macon | Saturday, August 24th| 2:00 5:00 pm at Tattnall Square Park 1155 College St, Macon GA, 31201

– Giving Black Day Celebration | August 28th | 6:00 pm

Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon, GA, 31201