Macon man pleads guilty to 2018 armed robbery, 12 year prison sentence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleaded guilty to a 2018 armed robbery of another man just before jurors entered the courtroom on Thursday.
A judge sentenced 18-year-old Riksh Smith to 12 years in prison.
The incident
According to a news release from the Macon DA’s office, prosecutors were prepared to argue the following:
- Smith was in the SOLO gas station on Mercer University Drive around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2018.
- Smith overheard a 24-year-old Macon man talking about wanting to buy marijuana.
- Smith rode with the man to a location to buy marijuana. When they arrived, no one answered the door.
- They then returned to the car and headed to a second location. Along the way, Smith told the man to stop driving and robbed him at gunpoint.
- Smith took the man’s cell phone and wallet.
- Smith threatened to shoot up the victim’s car if he tried to follow him as Smith walked away.
- Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified Smith after reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.