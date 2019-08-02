Macon teenager found guilty of killing sister over WIFI password

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County judge sentenced a Macon teenager to life in prison on Friday for the murder of his sister over a WIFI password in 2018.
According to a news release from the Macon DA’s office, a judge for 18-year-old Kevon Watkins guilty of choking his sister to death.
Prosecutor’s argument
According to the news release, prosecutors presented evidence showing the following:
- Watkins and his sister, 20-year-old Alexus Watkins lived with their family at a house on Westmount Road in Macon.
- Testimony showed on Feb. 2, 2018, then-16-year-old Kevon and his mother argued about the Internet service. Kevon changed the WiFi password so he could play video games without Internet interruption.
- Fearing that Kevon was about to start a physical fight with their mother, Alexus came to her aid. Kevon and Alexus fought and fell to the floor.
- Evidence and testimony showed Kevon placed his sister in a chokehold for about 15 minutes.
- Authorities arrived and Kevon released his sister upon a deputy’s command. She fell to the floor.
- Deputies performed CPR in efforts to resuscitate her. A local hospital declared her dead later that night.
- In his closing argument, the prosecutor said the testimony and evidence in the case did not support manslaughter.
- Although Kevon didn’t intend to kill his sister, he intentionally placed her in a chokehold which is an aggravated assault that resulted in her death.
- By law, his actions constitute felony murder.