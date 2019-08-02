Macon teenager found guilty of killing sister over WIFI password

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County judge sentenced a Macon teenager to life in prison on Friday for the murder of his sister over a WIFI password in 2018.

According to a news release from the Macon DA’s office, a judge for 18-year-old Kevon Watkins guilty of choking his sister to death.

Prosecutor’s argument

According to the news release, prosecutors presented evidence showing the following: