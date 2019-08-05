17 families displaced after fire in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At least 17 families are displaced after a fire in west Macon.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says calls came in around 9:30 Monday night about a fire at Green Meadows town homes off Log Cabin Drive.

The fire impacted the 300 block of the complex. The fire spread from one unit to the unit next door.

Riggins says at least 50 people are affected, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

American Red Cross and complex managers are working to find a place for residents to stay.