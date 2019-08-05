Aletheia Baptist Church warning other Churches, Businesses of vandalism, burglaries

Aletheia Baptist Church experienced a break-in during June and July. Now church members and Pastor Donald Reid want other churches to be on the alert.

“Anytime you have something like this it will set you back a little bit, but you regroup,” Reid said.

Even though the intruders damaged and stole more $26,000 worth of electrical equipment, it will affect neither church services nor events.

“This is our new facility that we’re building here on Oglesby Place, and it’s our new sanctuary,” Reid said. “We are still worshipping in the other sanctuary that we have been in for the last few years, so we will be alright,” Reid said.

Pastor Reid encourages neighbors in the community to speak up when they see anything unusual.

“We’re not asking for anything other than just prayer, and to make them aware that there are people out here that are vandalizing and breaking into these churches, and businesses, so keep your eyes open, be vigilant,” Reid said.