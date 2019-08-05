Coach’s Corner: Shane Williamson Hawkinsville Red Devils

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hawkinsville Red Devils are turning to a new head coach. Shane Williamson is replacing Will Conner.
This will be Williamson’s 18th season as a head coach in Georgia high school football.
Coach Williamson spent the last three seasons at Lumpkin County, leaving with a 8-22 record.
He will be inheriting four starters back on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Hawkinsville is in Region 4-A
Event information
WHERE: Bleckley County
WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
WHO: Hawkinsville at Bleckley County