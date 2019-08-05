Coach’s Corner: Shane Williamson Hawkinsville Red Devils

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Hawkinsville Red Devils are turning to a new head coach. Shane Williamson is replacing Will Conner.

This will be Williamson’s 18th season as a head coach in Georgia high school football.

Coach Williamson spent the last three seasons at Lumpkin County, leaving with a 8-22 record.

He will be inheriting four starters back on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Hawkinsville is in Region 4-A

Event information

WHERE: Bleckley County

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Hawkinsville at Bleckley County