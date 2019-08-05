Ed Defore Stadium gets $220,000 digital scoreboard

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Ed Defore Stadium got upgrades over the summer including a new digital scoreboard.

The District Athletic Director, Barney Hester, says the upgrades started last summer when the Bibb County School Board purchased the stadium from Bibb County.

The upgrades included new turf to the football and soccer field. It also included the new $220,000 scoreboard.

Hester says the old scoreboard was 20 years old so it was time for a new one.

“Our thing is, we are trying to improve our crowd participation,” Hester said. “We are trying to improve crowds at football games.”

The digital video board is like a big-screen TV. It can show replays and increase interaction for players and fans.