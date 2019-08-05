Georgia Power grants 100 Black Men of Macon with $10,000 donation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 100 Black Men of Macon received a $10,000 donation from Georgia Power for their community work programs.

Georgia Power External Affairs Manager Cassandra Cox presented the donation to the organization last week.

The Donation Supports

According to a news release, the donation supports the non-profit’s community work programs dedicated to the following:

Promoting college

College career fairs

Mentoring

College prep initiatives

Health education

Free health screenings

Financial literacy

Entrepreneurship

“Georgia Power wants to work to improve the quality of life for everyone,” Cox said. “We have similar goals with 100 black men, so we are happy to promote that with them, and we are also promoting our next generation of Georgians as well.”

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation have both supported 100 Black Men of America for more than a decade.