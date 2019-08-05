Isolated storms possible through the week

We saw scattered storms push in across Middle Georgia this afternoon bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning to the area. Expect a few showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon this time a little less widespread. We are also expecting patchy fog to start the day.



Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the end of the week. Temperatures will be staying in the 90’s through the weekend. Heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Keep the umbrella handy this week as you head out the door.