WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The city of Warner Robins has a new Police Chief.

According to Mandy Stella, the assistant to the mayor, John Wagner has been named Warner Robins Police Chief.

He was appointed at the Warner Robins City Council meeting Monday night.

Chief Wagner served as thr Interim Chief since March, after former Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans retired.

Chief Wagner has been with the department for 28 years.