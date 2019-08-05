Macon-Bibb employees upset with county over vetoed bonus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - During a public town hall meeting Monday night, Macon-Bibb employees voiced their concerns about the vetoed one-time $1,000 holiday bonus, and the pay scale study.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During a public town hall meeting Monday night, Macon-Bibb employees voiced their concerns about the vetoed one-time $1,000 holiday bonus, and the pay scale study.

County employees expressed their distrust with the local government. Employees say the county has conducted two pay scale studies in the past and never implemented them.

- Advertisement -

The pay scale study will compare salaries in Macon-Bibb, to surrounding counties salaries, in hopes of raising salaries where appropriate.

Employees say the holiday bonus would have been a start, and are upset Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed it last month.

Mayor Reichert says if the county gives bonuses, no one will get raises next year once the survey is complete.

Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins, Joe Allan, and Valerie Wynn says the county can afford both.

Lucas says the bonuses would cost the county $2 million, but $10 million is being added to the reserve fund that can be used for bonuses. She says the county needs to do something in the meantime to thank employees for their hard work.

Lucas, Watkins, Wynn, and Allen plan to override the mayor’s veto during Tuesday’s commission meeting.