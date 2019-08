MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University broke ground on a new main entrance today.

Macon-Bibb commissioners approved a $2.5 million project in hopes of improving pedestrian safety for MGA students and staff. This will reduce traffic congestion.

The new roundabout and gateway entrance will be between Eisenhower Parkway and University Parkway. Commissioners expect completion by Spring 2020.