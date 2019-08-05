Safety in schools increases across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - According to NBC News, police responded within one minute to the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. But how quickly can officers respond in Middle Georgia?

With the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, along with the school shootings across the nation last year, are our children and teachers safe when they go to school?

Schools around Middle Georgia have the same idea in mind when it comes to safety: “if you see something, say something.” That is what superintendents, teachers, SRO officers, and principals try to imprint on students minds.

What are the schools doing?

Schools around the area have added training for their SRO officers and teachers.

Twiggs County schools participated in an active shooter scenario before school started. Cameras were added to both Twiggs and Monroe County schools to help beef-up security.

The Bibb County Board of Education Chief of Staff, Keith Simmons, says changes were made ahead of the school year to add more protection. Those changes include the following:

More active shooter training for officers in schools

Broader random search initiative

More patrol visits to elementary schools

“If you see and say something without being scared, it will come back to you,” Simmons said.