Coach’s Corner: Marquis Westbrook Warner Robins Demons

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons are looking for another successful season, after going 12-3 last season and losing in the state title 47-41 to Bainbridge.

This year, they turn to new head coach Marquis Westbrook who was the Demons’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Westbrook is a Crisp County native, and played his high school ball at Crisp County before playing college ball for the Florida Gators.

Warner Robins returns seven starters on offense and five starters on defense.

Warner Robins plays in Region 1-AAAA

Event information

WHERE: Brodie Field

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Warner Robins at Tift County