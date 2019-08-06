Commissioners approve Macon movie theater alcohol license

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners approve an alcohol license for the Amstar16 movie theater in Macon.

Commissioners approved the license in a 7-2 vote during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Malorie Jones said if they voted the license down, Amstar would have sued the county costing thousands of dollars.

Wynn says it’s not worth the litigation fight, and it is important to approve the license so the county doesn’t waste money battling a lawsuit.