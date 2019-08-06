Families return to nothing after fire takes their home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire last night in Macon.

Macon-Bibb Fire Department received a call at 9:30 p.m. of a fire at Green Meadows Town-homes on Log Cabin Road.

Ben Gleaton, the Fire Investigator handling the case, says about five units were damaged from the fire.

Gleaton says more homes have smoke and water damage and 17 units do not have power.

Gleaton says the cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

“The fire department found that the fire started on a lower level exterior porch”, Gleaton said.

Priscilla Mays is a resident who has to leave her home due to water and smoke damage. She says she smelled the smoke first then heard someone banging on her door for her to come out.

Mays says she ran outside and saw, “black smoke coming from the back of the homes”.

Connie Hensler, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross says volunteers met with many of the residents.

“We are working with out partner agencies to find places for residents to stay”, Hensler said. She says funds and resources are also provided for residents who need it.

If you need the number to the office of the American Red Cross, you can contact them at 478-743-8671.