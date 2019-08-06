ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia outside linebacker Brenton Cox entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, per ESPN.

Cox played in 13 of 14 games as a freshman in 2018, where he totaled 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and three pass breakups.

He was considered the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300. Cox also the No. 5-ranked defensive end, nationally.

Cox, who’s a sophomore and Atlanta native, was arrested in April, along with Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal, on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession.

Cox was dismissed from the team by Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart.