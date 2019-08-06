Macon Bacon beat Forest City, advance to CPL championship round

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon are headed to the Coastal Plain League’s Petitt Cup Championship Round.

The Bacon beat the Forest City Owls 1-0 in the single elimination semifinal round at Luther Williams Field Tuesday–the team’s first home playoff game.

Daniel Harris’ solo home run in the 2nd inning was all Macon’s offense needed to beat Forest City. Preston Sparks got the win after striking out eight batters in 6.1 shutout innings. He gave up three hits and walked one batter.

Macon’s win at Savannah in the previous round clinched the south division title.

The Bacon will face the Morehead City Marlins in the best-of-three championship series starting Thursday. Game 2 will be played Friday, and Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday.