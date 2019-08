MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb County employees can expect a holiday bonus in December.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County employees can expect a holiday bonus in December.

In a 8-1 vote, commissioners overrode Mayor Robert Reichert’s veto for the one-time $1,000 bonus.

Commissioner Scottie Shepherd was the one nay vote.

Commissioners say county employees needed some type of incentive. They say the bonus is a “thank you” and want employees to know they’re working on future raises.

$2.3 million is being allocated from the general fund for the bonuses.