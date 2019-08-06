Macon man breaks into home, falls asleep in bedroom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man broke into a home and fell asleep in the master bedroom.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the 500 block of Willingham Court around 9 a.m. on August 5.

Deputies say that the homeowner returned to find the house was broken into while she was away.

Authorities say that when the deputies arrived, they found the house ransacked and the suspect asleep in the master bedroom.

Deputies arrested 65-year-old Dwight Davis of Macon. When deputies placed Davis in the patrol car, he started kicking the door to escape.

Deputies say they calmed Davis down and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Burglary

Interference with Government Property

Obstruction of Peace Officer

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.