MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested a Macon woman for possession of meth and marijuana.

The incident happened on Aug. 2 around 6:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Houston Avenue area when they saw a Honda Civic run a stop sign.

Deputies say they stopped the Honda and approached the driver, Mr. Welker, who appeared nervous. Authorities say deputies questioned Welker about drugs in the car or if any of the passengers had any.

Deputies say they deployed a K9 to search the car. The K9 deputy found meth and marijuana in a backpack in the rear seat.

Related Article: Man arrested near Hartley Bridge Rd for possession of stolen gun

Authorities say that the bag belonged to 43-year-old Tracy Ann Knight of Macon.

Deputies arrested Knight and took her to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged her with the following:

Possession of: Schedule II Controlled Substance Marijuana Less Than an Ounce Drug-Related Objects



Authorities set Knight’s bond at $8,450.00.

The deputy issued Mr. Welker a citation and allowed him to leave.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.