Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 29-August 2

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 2. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Jackson’s on Sinclair
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

CSH- Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Brown-Stetson-Sanford House
601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

ITU Milledgeville YDC
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

 

Bibb County:

Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

Encore Lounge
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

Taiwan Restaurant
2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Fish Port 2 LLC
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Mac Food Service LLC
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Northeast High and Appling Middle School
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #3
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Sausalito West Coast Grill
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Score: 07-29-2019

 

Houston County:

Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Galleria Cinemas
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc.
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Starbucks Coffee
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

 

Jones County:

Gray-8-Skate
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

 

Monroe County:

McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc.
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

 

Peach County:

Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Pizza Hut
307 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health Care, LLC
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

 

Upson County:

Tasty Shoppe
621 EAST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

 

 

 

You Might Also Like