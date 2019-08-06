Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 29-August 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 2. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Jackson’s on Sinclair
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019
CSH- Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Brown-Stetson-Sanford House
601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
ITU Milledgeville YDC
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Bibb County:
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019
Encore Lounge
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019
Taiwan Restaurant
2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Fish Port 2 LLC
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Mac Food Service LLC
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Northeast High and Appling Middle School
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Margarita’s Mexican Grill #3
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Sausalito West Coast Grill
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Score: 07-29-2019
Houston County:
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Galleria Cinemas
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc.
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Starbucks Coffee
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Jones County:
Gray-8-Skate
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Monroe County:
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc.
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019
Peach County:
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Pizza Hut
307 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Taylor County:
Taylor County Health Care, LLC
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019
Upson County:
Tasty Shoppe
621 EAST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019