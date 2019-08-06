Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 29-August 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 2. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Jackson’s on Sinclair

3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

CSH- Cook Building

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Brown-Stetson-Sanford House

601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

ITU Milledgeville YDC

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Bibb County:

Captain D’s

5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

Encore Lounge

1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

Taiwan Restaurant

2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Zaxby’s

4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Chick-fil-A

5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Johnny V’s

5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Fish Port 2 LLC

2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Mac Food Service LLC

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Northeast High and Appling Middle School

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #3

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Sausalito West Coast Grill

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Score: 07-29-2019

Houston County:

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Chick-fil-A – Houston County Galleria

2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Galleria Cinemas

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc.

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Auntie Anne’s

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Starbucks Coffee

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Jones County:

Gray-8-Skate

4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Monroe County:

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2019

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc.

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2019

Peach County:

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019

Pizza Hut

307 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health Care, LLC

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Main Street Pizza & Wings

8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2019

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019

Upson County:

Tasty Shoppe

621 EAST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2019