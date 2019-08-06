Staying hot this week

As we head into the middle of the week, we are looking at a big warm up across the southeast. Expect heat and humidity to continue and increase which means “feels like temperatures” will be topping out in the triple digits through much of the end of the week.

We will keep the chance of rain through much of this week. Scattered storms will be possible each day through the week, but especially through the weekend.



Moving into the next week we are expecting to see more rain in the southeast. Temperatures are expected to stay warmer than normal through the extended forecast as well.