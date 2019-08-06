Warner Robins appoints Chief John Wagner as permanent chief

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins appointed its new police chief at the council meeting Monday night and it’s no shock who got the job.

Chief John Wagner was interim police chief for five months before becoming the new chief last night.

Chief Wagner worked with Warner Robins Police department for 28 years and says this is a weight lifted off his shoulders. He says there are big goals for the future of the police department starting with growth.

“The city grew so the department needs to grow,” Wagner said.

More officers were added to schools in Warner Robins and Chief Wagner says the department will be adding more officers to the station as well.

Chief Wagner says the Warner Robins PD is down 10 officers.

Once those positions are filled, “there will be opportunities for officers to work on different specialties and move up,” Wagner said.