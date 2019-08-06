Windsor Academy makes walls talk to its students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Windsor Academy is making the school walls a little more motivational this school year.

Beth Guest, the art and music teacher at Windsor, is painting murals all around the school ahead of the first day back.

“The school wants to create a culture of excellence where kids know who they are and know their strengths,” Guest said. “The statements painted on the walls motivate strengths in students, kindness, and generosity.”

Guest says teenagers struggle with self-esteem, so she wants the paintings to remind students of inner beauty.