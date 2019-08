MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Anderson Diner partnered with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to give out food to families in need.

The partnership coordinator Johnny Hollingshed Jr. says this is the second food bank giveaway and he expects it to become a bi-weekly event.

“The food drive helps out the community,” Hollingshed said. “All you need to get food is an ID and to fill out a form when you arrive.”

He says the previous event served around 500 people.