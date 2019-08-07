MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced a Macon man to prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting a 5-year-old. This comes from district attorney David Cooke’s office.

According to the news release, Lowe pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child molestation during a hearing on Aug. 6.

A Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced 43-year-old Larry Lowe Jr. of Macon man to 40 years. Lowe must serve the first 25 years in prison.

After Lowe’s release, he must abide by sex offender terms of probation.

Prosecutor’s evidence

According to the news release, prosecutors were prepared to show the following evidence if the case went to trial:

Between Jan. 2010 and Sept. 2016, Lowe engaged in sex acts with a 5-year-old girl.

The law enforcement investigation started in 2016 after adults became aware of the molestation.

The girl disclosed details of the sexual abuse during a forensic interview.

The news release says that prosecutors also had evidence showing Lowe molested another young girl (now an adult) when she was about 5-years-old.