Coach’s Corner: Brad Harber Crisp County Cougars

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coach Brad Harber is in his third season as the head coach of the Crisp County Cougars. The Cougars are looking to build on the momentum from last year after becoming region champs in 1-AAA.

Last season, Coach Harber and the Cougars lost in the first round in the playoffs against Pike County.

Eight starters return this season on the offensive side of the ball, and eight starters back on the defensive too.

The defense will be led by Chris Paul, who was rated 45th best player in Georgia for the class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

The Crisp County Cougars are in Region 1-AAA

Event information

WHERE: Finklea-Robinson Field at Alton Shell Stadium

WHEN: August 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Crisp County at Americus-Sumter