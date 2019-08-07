Coach’s Corner: Von Lassister Bleckley County Royals

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bleckley County Royals are 10-10 the last two seasons under head coach Von Lassister.

The Royals have not been to the playoffs since 2014, and coach Lassister is looking to change that this season.

The offense averaged 28.9 points last year, and looks to continue with a high scoring offense with six starters back on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, the Royals allowed 31.7 points per game and will also have six starters back.

The Bleckley County Royals are in Region 3-AA.

Event information

WHERE: Bleckley Football Stadium

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Bleckley County vs. Hawkinsville