Pet owners charged with animal cruelty for dog with untreated injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon pet owners were charged with animal cruelty toward their dog who suffered a broken leg.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office animal enforcement officers responded to the 1100 block of Pio Nono Avenue regarding an injured animal.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Aug. 6 at 9:14 a.m.

Deputies say that they determined a car hit the dog approximately two to four weeks prior. They say the dog suffered an untreated broken leg.

Authorities identified the dog-owners as 48-year-old Walter Morris and 25-year-old Noel Adams of Macon. Deputies say they removed four dogs from the residence, including the injured dog.

The Animal Enforcement officers treated the injured dog.

The charges

Deputies took both Morris and Adams to the Bibb County jail and charged them each with one count of Animal Cruelty.

Authorities released both Morris and Adams on a $5,700.00 bond each.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.