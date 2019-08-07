Peach baking contest helps celebrate Farmers Market Week

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s National Farmers Market Week, and the Mulberry Market is celebrating with its 2nd annual Peach Baking Contest.

The contest took place Wednesday evening in Tattnall Square Park. From cakes and cookies to muffins and tarts, there were eight desserts in all.

Judges, including 41NBC anchor Shelby Coates tasted and rated all the dishes.

Organizers say the contest is a way to get the community to support the farmers market and local vendors.

“A lot of times farmers’ markets are small business incubators so we have a lot of people start here as vendors and go on to do bigger things,” said Lacey Resch with Community Health Works Mulberry Market. “We love when they leave us to go open their own restaurant or open their own shop.”