Peach County Health Department temporarily moving during renovations

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Health Department is being renovated which is causing temporary relocation for some patients.

The health department renovation plans include the following:

replacing the flooring throughout the building

repairing the roof

improving the water drainage

updating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system

- Advertisement -

The WIC nutrition program space is also expanding. The expansion includes a telemedicine room and a confidential intake area for clients.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant is funding the $865,000 project.

Temporary location and operations

While the renovations happen, the Peach County Health Department is temporarily moving to 503 Bluebird BLVD in Fort Valley.

Services are unavailable from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 while the department moves to the temporary location. Services will resume on Aug. 22 at the temporary building.

The project will take nine months to a year to complete.