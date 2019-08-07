Scattered storms and heat continue in Middle Georgia

A weak cold front is on the way to Middle Georgia tonight bringing a chance for a few strong storms overnight. As we head into Thursday the front will continue to sink into our area, but will only really bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We continue to see a chance for showers and storms through the week as well as heat and humidity. Heat index values will likely stay in the triple digits through the next few days, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks if you are working outside.