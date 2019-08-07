A few showers and storms to return this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Slightly drier air is in place across the Peach State which will result in fewer showers and storms over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

As a weak frontal boundary approaches from the north and west we will be warming up into the middle 90’s this afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky we will see temperatures warming up quickly once the sun comes up. A few showers and storms will drift through Middle Georgia this afternoon with the main storm threats being locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and the potential for wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph. Tonight, temperatures will hover in the low to middle 70’s as a few clouds stick around through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

A weak cold front will move into Middle Georgia early tomorrow morning before stalling out across the area. This boundary will trigger a few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will once again be back in the middle 90’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Friday and Saturday. This looks to be our best chance for showers over the next several days. Rain chances will decrease by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Afternoon high temperatures will continue to run three to five degrees above normal for this time of year.

