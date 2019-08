MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia had a record-breaking fundraising year to address poverty in the community.

The 2018 annual campaign raised $5,139,778. The funds go towards improving the lives and well-being of those in the community.

Over 30 organizations contributed to United Way. Coliseum Health System ran its largest employee campaign yet.

United Way initiatives include the following: