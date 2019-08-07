MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an armed robbery that happened at a north Macon Waffle House.

Deputies say that the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday at the Waffle House on Riverside Drive near Pierce Avenue.

Authorities say that two men entered the restaurant and demanded money. The suspects reportedly had guns.

Authorities say that after taking the money, they fled on foot toward S&S Cafeteria.

Deputies reported no injuries.

Authorities described the suspects as wearing dark clothing, ski mask, and gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.