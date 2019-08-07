Warner Robins Ethics Complaint dismissed

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Unjustified and dismissed was the conclusion of the ethics complaint made against Warner Robins city council members.

According to the complaint submitted in July, the council members did not hold hearings for the 2020 city budget in their districts.

The complaint stated a new ordinance makes the budget hearings mandatory and this is the second time a hearing was not held.

After the attorney Theodore Meeker reviewed the complaint, he deemed the complaint “improper form.”

Meeker argues that “whether the complaint is in conformity with the requirements” in the ordinance, there are no consequences set in place.

Therefore, the complaint is dismissed.

David Reid is one of the citizens who filled the complaint. He says the outcome of the case is “ridiculous” and the council members are “protecting themselves.”

Reid says he is “not surprised” and “didn’t expect them to hold each other accountable.”

Reid says there will be no further action on his part.