Aircraft moved from Warner Robins to Macon may cause delays on road

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re driving Hwy 96 or Hwy 247 tonight, you may encounter an aircraft on the road with you.

The piston powered aircraft is moving from the Central Georgia Technical College campus in Warner Robins to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.

- Advertisement -

CGTC instructor and air program chair, Daniel Whitehead, says the reason for the move is to “support the power plant part of the program”.

“The students will get a lesson on engines and the full effect of a live aircraft,” Whitehead said. “The piston powered aircraft has two engines that run better than most smaller aircraft’s which provides an in-depth learning experience.”

Aircraft movement information

When: Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hwy 96 and Hwy 247 headed to Middle Georgia Regional Airport trip should last 4 hours and expect delays



Houston County Sheriff’s Deputies will assist in the transportation.