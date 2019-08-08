MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is accepting donations to help families affected by a fire in west Macon.

Twenty students have neither school supplies nor uniforms after a fire at Green Meadows Townhomes on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Homeless and Foster Care Liaison with the district, Dr. Danielle Jones, says they’re supporting the families in any way possible. The district is providing students with transportation to and from school.

“Most of the families in transition are trying to find temporary housing or moving in with relatives,” Dr. Jones said. “As a school district, what we try to do is the one thing that’s in their life that’s stable – which is their education – environment remains consistent.”

Donation information

You can take donations to 484 Mulberry Street. The students need of the following: