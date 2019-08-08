Cat of the Week: Digit

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an eight week old kitten named Digit!

Digit is a calm kitten looking for a forever home. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that Digit needs a home where the adopting family can give him a lot of attention. While Digit is still growing and not ready for adoption, Allen says you can always come by and begin the pre-adoption process!

If you’re interested in adopting Digit or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!