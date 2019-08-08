Consignment sale event helps families across Middle Georgia

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Middle Georgia’s Largest Consignment Event kicked off today at Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The consignment event founder, Laura Johns, says she started the consignment sale to “help families across Middle Georgia.”

“When my daughter was little, she and her husband didn’t have much money, so they started a consignment sale to get rid of clothes and toys,” say John.

Johns says children’s clothes and toys are expensive, so she wanted to make the consignment sale a “one stop shop” for parents.

In the 40,000 square foot building at the fairgrounds, 700 sellers raided their closets and set our items they are willing to sell.

Johns says you can find items from clothing, to toys, baby equipment, arts and crafts, shoes and more.

Johns says those who want to sell to the consignment event can go to TTTsale.com.

Johns expects around 7,000 people to come through the next few days.

The Consignment Sale is open until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Friday, it is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, it is open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Johns says the event comes to town twice a year and the next time the consignment sale will be in Perry is in February.